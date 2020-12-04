Police: Troy man arrested after thefts from 5 construction sites

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police have arrested a Troy man they said stole several trailers and equipment from construction sites in the city.

Around 4:40 a.m. on October 22, police said John Williams, 39, stole a construction trailer from the 200-block of Clinton Avenue by attaching it to his vehicle and driving off. About 10 minutes later, police said he then stole a concrete stamper from a construction site on the 300-block of Orange Street by placing the stamper on the stolen trailer.

Police said Williams made another theft around 3:30 a.m. on October 25 when he allegedly stole a dump truck from the area of Alexander Street and Elizabeth Street by attaching it to his vehicle and leaving the area.

Then, police said he made two more thefts on November 6. Around 1:30 a.m., police said he stole a trailer containing construction equipment from the area of Lark and State Streets. At 3:10 a.m., he then stole a trailer containing construction equipment from the 200-block of Clinton Avenue.

Williams was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, three counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, one count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree.

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.

His arrest was a joint effort between Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit and New York State Police Special Investigation Unit.