Police: Troy man arrested after several domestic incidents in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Richawn McClain, 22, of Troy on November 8. Police said they arrested McClain on a warrant after several domestic incident complaints in Clifton Park.

McClain was arrested on several different charges including:

  • Strangulation in the second degree
  • Aggravated criminal contempt
  • Assault in the second degree
  • Intimidating a witness in the second degree
  • Tampering with a witness in the third degree
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Criminal contempt in the first degree
  • Several misdemeanor charges

McClain was previously arrested in July after being found with a ghost gun and ecstasy, according to police. He was sent to the Rensselaer County Jail in that incident.

McClain was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail,

