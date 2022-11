ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, November 9, the Albany Police Department and other law enforcement agencies will be in a training exercise at the Madison Theater in Albany. The training will continue until about noon.

A majority of this training will be taking place inside the facility but at times, you may see police cars and officers in and around the area of the theater. This is only a training exercise, there is no incident at the theater and no need to be alarmed.