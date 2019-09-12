Police: Teen hit by gunshot fired from passing car in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teenager has been hospitalized after he was shot in the leg on Rensselaer Street in the City of Troy Wednesday night, police say.

According to police the shooting took place on Rensselaer Street between 9th and 10 Streets around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, although Troy Police did not receive a call until around 10:00 p.m.

Police say a silver Suburban drove by a group of people walking down the street and fired a round, hitting a 17-year-old in the back of his left leg. The teen ran home to Eddy’s Lane, where his mother took him to Samaritan Hospital. He has been transferred to Albany Medical Center.

The victim has so far not been cooperative, police say, but the investigation remains underway. No suspects have yet been identified.