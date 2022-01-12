Police: Teen breaks into home with knife in Dutchess County

DOVER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have arrested a 17-year-old on a burglary charge in Dutchess County. Police arrested the teen on January 7.

Police responded around 4 a.m. on Friday to a residence on Lime Kiln Road in Dover for a report of a burglary in progress. Police said they then arrested the teen who was armed with a knife. The teen broke into the residence and was detained by the homeowner until troopers arrived.

The teen has been charged with burglary in the first degree, a felony. They were arraigned before the Dutchess County Court Youth Part and sent to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.