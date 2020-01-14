Police still searching for missing Saratoga Co. man, one year later

Ahern was known to be a member of the Rolling Pride MC motorcycle club.

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a Stillwater man one year ago.

Michael Ahern, 43, was reported missing January 15, 2019. His friends and family said they saw him last on January 6, 2019. He lives on Brickyard Road in the Town of Stillwater and is known to be a part of the Rolling Pride MC motorcycle club.

Ahern’s disappearance is being investigated as suspicious. His family said at the time that he was not known to be depressed or have any other reason to leave without informing those close to him. His car and dog were found at his home. He had not made arrangements for the dog’s car and several prescriptions had not been picked up.

One year later, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says the case remains active and is reaching back out to the public for any information related to Ahern’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Steve Brown at 518-885-2471, or sbrown@saratogacountyny.gov.