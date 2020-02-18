Police still looking for Columbia County sex offender who split in 1983

Edward Nye pleaded guilty to 30 counts of sodomy in 1982 in Canaan. In 1983 he escaped from the Capital District Psychiatric Center in Albany and was never seen again. The photo on the left is Nye’s arrest photo, the photo on the right is what NYSP think he may look like today.

CANAAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Edward E. Nye in January 1982 for 30 counts of first-degree sodomy (now classified as a first-degree criminal sexual act, a class B violent felony).

Nye worked as a youth counselor, a position he used to victimize children.

Edward Nye’s arrest photo from 1982.

Nye pleaded guilty in Columbia County Court to many sex offenses, and the court transferred him to the Capital District Psychiatric Center in Albany to await sentencing.

Instead, in February 1983, Nye escaped from the Psychiatric Center. Nobody has seen him since.

A grand jury indicted Nye in absentia for first-degree bail jumping and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Nye has family throughout the upstate region, and he may have fled to Canada.

Under current sentencing guidelines, if Nye were convicted of 30 class B violent felonies and the class D felony of bail jumping, he would face as much as 757 years in prison.

New York state police encourage anyone with information about Nye’s whereabouts to come forward. Contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation or Police Troop K.

