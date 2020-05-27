Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Police shutdown crowd of nearly 300 in Canajoharie

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Canajoharie decided to close a popular swimming hole, after having to disperse a huge crowd Monday afternoon. 

According to Canajoharie Police Chief Bryan MacFadden, nearly 300 gathered at The Boiling Pot of Canajoharie Creek.   

Wintergreen Park had been closed because of COVID restrictions, but the area of the Boiling Pot remained opened.  

For safety concerns, the Boiling Pot has also been closed, and those found trespassing will have to face a $250 fine.   

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak