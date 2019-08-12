Police: Selkirk man turned himself in hours after robbing Xtra Mart

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police arrested a Selkirk man on Saturday, accused of robbing a convenience store earlier that day. Police say the man turned himself in shortly after the robbery.

Albany Police officers responded to the Xtra Mart on New Scotland Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, August 10, for a report of a robbery. Employees told police a man demanded money from the register by passing a note stating he had a gun. The man fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

According to police, just hours after the incident, Willie Buxton, 44, of Selkirk, turned himself in at the Albany Police South Station. He was charged with one count of 1st degree robbery and arraigned in Albany County Court.

Police say a nearly identical scenario played out in February of 2011., in which Buxton robbed a restaurant on watervliet Avenue and a gas station on Central Avenue and then again turned himself in to police shortly after. He was charged with two counts of 1st degree robbery.