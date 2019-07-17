Police seeking help after recent shootings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are looking for suspects in three shootings from Monday night. They’re asking for the public’s help.

Online, on an app or through the phone, it’s 100 percent anonymous. Capital Region Crime Stoppers is a group of regular people taking tips and passing them along to police.

“When you send that tip, nobody will know who you are. You’re nothing but a number and the people who answer it, the tip, have the ability to communicate with you and you’re never going to know who they are,” said Albany Police Capital Crime Stoppers Liaison Steve Smith.

From Albany to Troy to Schenectady and beyond, police hope people who worry about guns on their street will pick up the phone and call the group.

