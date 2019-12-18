Police seek 3rd suspect in Troy homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say they are searching for a third and final suspect connected to a 19-year-old woman’s murder back in September.

Troy Police announce late Wednesday afternoon they are looking for Isaiah Williams, 21, of Brooklyn, N.Y. Police previously arrested Idelisse Armstead, 24, of Brooklyn, and Antwaun Twitty, 30, of Burlington, Vt., on Tuesday in connection with the September 17 death of 19-year-old Beyonce Wint.

Around 4 a.m. on September 17, Troy police responded to the area of 4th Avenue and 111th Street for a shooting. Wint was found laying behind a parked car with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have said Wint, who was from the New York City area, had no connection to the Capital Region, aside from spending her last few days in and around Troy.

Twitty was extradited back to Troy Wednesday afternoon from Boston. Police there arrested him Tuesday as he stepped off a plane from Los Angeles. Armstead appeared for arraignment before a Rensselaer County Superior Court judge early Wednesday morning where the indictment against all three suspects was unsealed.

Anyone who knows Williams’ whereabouts should contact their local police department.