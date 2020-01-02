Police searching Thacher Park for missing man

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say Zachary Barrantes, 25, who suffers from mental illness, has gone missing.

Barrantes is said to have gone missing from his group home located at 320 New Scotland Avenue at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and has not been seen since.

His sister posted on Facebook saying his phone is dead, and that he has no money or identification with him. Police say he was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket and may have lost his glasses. He is described as 5’9″ with brown eyes and shoulder-length hair.

Sheriff Craig Apple said police currently are using a drone and have deployed K-9 units to help search Thacher Park, where Barrantes was last seen being dropped off by an Uber around 11 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police at (518)-438-4000