SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are searching for a missing teenager out of Saratoga Springs.

Aamanda Bechard was reported missing on Friday.

The 15-year old is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is around 5’1″ and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeved shirt, black pants, pink ankle socks and has a grey backpack.

She is believed to be in the local area.

Anyone with information should contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.