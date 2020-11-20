Police searching for missing woman with autism

ALIZA M DEIERLEIN

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in Delmar Thursday afternoon.

Aliza Deierlein, 22, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Kenwood Avenue in Delmar. She was seen wearing a purple jacket, black jeans, a purple face mask and carrying a purple bag.

Officials said Deierlein has autism and may be suicidal and in need of medical attention. She was last seen on foot and may be traveling north on I-87 in unknown transportation.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’4″ and approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973 or the local police department at 911.

