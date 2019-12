QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Warren County are searching for a suspect in an alleged groping incident.

Officers said a man pictured in surveillance video is connected to an incident in which a female was touched inappropriately.

It happened on Glen Street in Queensbury near the Price Chopper. Police would not give an exact date, but they said it took place “at the beginning of fall.”

If you recognize the person in the video, you’re asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.