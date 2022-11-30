WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a missing vulnerable adult on November 30. Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has since found Neddo.

Donald Neddo, 89 is 5’7,” with brown eyes and gray hair. The missing adult has dementia and could be in need of medical attention. Police report he was last seen on Hudson River Road in Waterford at 6:30 a.m. on November 30. Officers report Donald was driving a 2020 red GMC Sierra with New York registration KHE-6111. Police report he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black work pants and work boots and could have been traveling to Whitehall.