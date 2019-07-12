Police search for answers as cat fights for his life

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–A cat found on Thursday outside of an apartment complex with severe injuries is being cared for at the Saratoga County Animal Shelter. This, as State Police search for answer.

The cat, who has been named Solider, was found in a crate off Clifton Park Center Road in the injured condition. State Police believe Soldier was injured for a day or two before it was found.

The shelter releasing a statement saying:

The cat had visible injuries to its face and neck. The wounds were treated promptly, and antibiotics and pain medications were started. After showing strength in his recovery, he was given the name Soldier. The cause of injuries and length of recovery are unknown at this time, but Soldier is being given the best possible care to treat infections and manage pain.

If you’d like to help Soldier you can donate to the Friends of the Saratoga County Animal Shelter. You can also follow Solider’s recovery on the shelter’s Facebook page.

If you have any information about what happened to Soldier, or who is responsible, please call State Police at the Clifton Park barracks at 518-383-5124.