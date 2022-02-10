SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun at a school bus in Schenectady Thursday morning.

Just before 8:20 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Barney Street and Close Street for a report of a female waving a gun around and pointing it at a school bus. The bus driver gave a description of the woman and her license plate to police, and they found the vehicle in a nearby driveway.

A female came to the window and said she was the person who pointed a gun at the bus, but she refused to come outside, police said. A short time later, she threw an assault-style air gun with an orange tip and an imitation handgun out the window. She then came outside and was detained.

In addition to the bus driver, two 14-year-old students and a bus monitor were on the bus at the time of the incident. No one was injured, and there is no active threat.

Shenequa Neal, 40, is facing the following charges:

Four counts of Menacing in the 2nd Degree (A Misdemeanor);

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A Misdemeanor);

Obstructing Governmental Administration (A Misdemeanor)

She was arraigned and released.