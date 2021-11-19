Police: Schenectady man arrested in connection with sexual assault of 11-year-old

by: Sara Rizzo

Derrick Osorio

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department Special Victims Unit has arrested Derrick Osorio, 30, of Schenectady in connection with the sexual assault of an 11-year-old. Police said the investigation began in December 2020.

Osorio was arrested November 18 on a Rensselaer County Court Indictment for several charges in connection with his involvement in the sexual assault.

Charges:

  • Three counts of predatory sexual assault against a child (felony)
  • Rape in the first degree (felony)
  • Two counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree (felony)
  • Sexual abuse in the first degree (felony)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

The case will be prosecuted by the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office.

