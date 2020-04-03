Police: Scammers posing as DOH workers, setting up fake coronavirus mobile testing sites

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Greenbush Police Department is investigating a new scam that is taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said a resident contacted the New York State Department of Health after coming down with flu-like symptoms. She then received a call from someone claiming to be with the DOH and told her to go to a mobile test site at the Twin Town Little League parking lot on Williams Road.

The site appeared to be legitimate, and the woman received a call her test was positive a few days later.

However, the Rensselaer County Department of Health said the only mobile testing sites are at local hospitals.

Police said the scammers were able to get money and insurance information from each person.

“The scammers offered to go to the victims’ houses, which is a major concern. Beyond the

insurance theft issues, this brings in the angle of distraction burglary,” Chief David Keevern

concluded. “What the Capital Region is going through right now is bad enough without

having to worry about this.”

Anyone who thought they were being tested at a mobile site anywhere in North Greenbush is asked to contact the police department at (518) 283-5323. It is believed at least two different locations were set up over the last couple weeks.

If a similar incident happened outside of North Greenbush, the police in that area should be contacted.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the suspects.

