Police say juvenile set Gloversville apartment fire

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police Department says a juvenile was responsible for intentionally setting a fire on Bleecker Street on Tuesday afternoon that heavily damaged the apartment building and two other adjacent buildings.

The Gloversville Police and Fire Departments responded around 3:13 p.m. Tuesday to a large fire on the South West corner of 247 Bleecker Street, a building with two apartments.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but the building was heavily damaged. Two adjacent buildings were also damaged.

Through an investigation, the Gloversville Police Department determined that the fire was intentionally set on the rear porch of one of the residences. Police say they turned their information over to the Gloversville Fire Department investigations team who were able find evidence corroborating the account.

Due to the juvenile’s age, police say they will not release any additional information. However, police say they do not believe the fire is related to other recent fires within the city.