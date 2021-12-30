Police: Rensselaer man arrested after chase, gun found in vehicle

Charles E. Williams and the gun that was found during the investigation (Watervliet PD)

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer man has been arrested after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The Watervliet Police Department said Charles E. Williams, 33, was arrested on December 30 after a pursuit.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, police attempted to stop a vehicle on 7th Street in Watervliet for a traffic violation. Police said Williams fled at a high speed, struck several parked cars and was captured after a short foot chase.

Police said Williams initially gave them a false name but they were able to identify him. After an investigation, police found a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle.

Charges

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

Obstructing governmental administration (misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

False personation (misdemeanor)

Several vehicle and traffic law violations

Williams was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail. He is currently on New York State Parole for assault in the first degree in a separate matter.