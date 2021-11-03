Police recover loaded handgun after reports of large fight

Mark Anthony Perez, 18, of Albany, was arrested after he was found in possession of a loaded .38 caliber revolver. (Albany PD)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun.

Around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of Lark and Second Streets for reports of a large fight. Police dispersed a large group at the scene and learned the occupants of a vehicle that left the area were in possession of a handgun.

Police stopped the suspected vehicle in the area of Clinton Avenue and Lark Street and found the driver, 18-year-old Mark Anthony Perez, of Albany, in possession of a loaded .38 caliber revolver. He was also driving on a suspended license, police said.

Perez was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.