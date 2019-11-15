Police pursuit ends in serious crash in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a police chase and serious crash in Schenectady.

A BMW crashed into the Mohawk Opportunities building around 9 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Nott Terrace and Lottridge Street in Schenectady.

The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office said an officer was in pursuit of the BMW at the time of the crash. The pursuit was in regards to a vehicle and traffic violation, police said.

A witness told NEWS10 ABC he was only feet away when the car slammed into the building.

“I could see and hear the car coming through the lights. Had to be going at least 100 [MPH],” witness Christopher Hurley described. “Came up on a car that was in front of him. He skidded around the car, skidded again, lost control, hydroplaned sideways, hit the curb, and went airborne right into the side of the building.”

Serious crash in Schenectady. Single car into building on Nott Street. Police and fire on scene. Status of driver or any else involved unknown. pic.twitter.com/0CwXBUf2Oa — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) November 15, 2019

The driver was taken to Ellis Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

First responders remain on the scene as they wait for New York State Police to conduct crash reconstruction.