Police recover body of missing swimmer from Hudson River

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After searching for three days, New York State Police pulled the body of a missing swimmer from the Hudson River.
Around 7 a.m. Monday at the 112th Street bridge in Cohoes, police recovered the body of a 77-year-old man but have not released his identity.
Police said he went missing on Saturday after going for a swim in the river in Pleasantdale in the town of Schaghticoke. Witnesses said the man started to struggle before going under water.
