Police presence on Fourth Avenue in Albany after shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Fourth Avenue. They responded to the scene near South Pearl and Franklin Streets at around 2:45 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

The Department’s Public Information Officer Steve Smith says that a 22-year-old man from Albany was found there with gunshot wounds to both legs. He was treated at the scene by emergency personnel before heading to Albany Medical Center Hospital for evaluation.

Smith says police believe the shooting happened by the intersection of Fourth and Franklin, a block from where they found the victim. Police briefly closed both South Pearl Street and Franklin Street near Fourth Avenue.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact detectives at (518) 462-8039, submit an anonymous tip via Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or the P3 Tips mobile app on Android or iPhone.

