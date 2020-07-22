Police presence at Crossgates Mall for reports of shots fired

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several police agencies responded to Crossgates Mall Wednesday afternoon for reports of shots fired.

The reports came in to the Guilderland Police Department around 4:15 p.m. Multiple police departments are inside the mall, and New York State Police closed the ramp to Crossgates Boulevard.

A few people spoke to NEWS10 ABC and said it was very chaotic inside the mall. Police are still escorting people out of the mall.

Pyramid Management Group, which owns Crossgates, said a gun was fired in the mall and that it was an isolated incident between two parties known to each other. Their full statement is below:

“The safety of our guests and tenants remains our highest priority. This afternoon’s unfortunate and isolated incident at Crossgates appears to have been between known acquaintances and not a random act or part of any intentional threat against the property. The altercation resulted in the discharge of a firearm inside our facility. Law enforcement officials and Crossgates personnel were already onsite at the time of the incident inside the facility, and along with our tenants, immediately engaged in a comprehensive, routinely practiced and programmed response to address the incident. As such, Crossgates immediately went into lockdown. At this time, no arrest has been made, but law enforcement officials are confident the suspect has vacated the property. Law enforcement officials are currently assisting guests and tenants in safely vacating the property. Crossgates will be closing for the evening and reopening in the morning while we work closely with law enforcement officials in the full investigation of this incident.” Pyramid Management Group

No injuries were reported.

Surrounding roadways, including Western Avenue, are also experiencing heavy traffic, and motorists should seek alternate routes.

Following breaking news of reports of shots fired at Crossgates Mall. Several police departments are on scene pic.twitter.com/I8yeGfiUB9 — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) July 22, 2020

