Police: Power pole damaged in Selkirk crash

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police said a National Grid tractor trailer hit a power pole Thursday morning at the intersection of Route 9W and Route 396 in Selkirk.

Due to the crash, the following road closures were in effect:

State Route 9W from Lasher Road to Thatcher Street

State Route 396 (Maple Ave) from Thatcher Street to Route 9W

State Route 396 (Bridge Street) from Lasher Road to Route 9W

When the pole was fixed and the power turned back on, some homes with older circuit breaker systems began to blow and filled homes with smoke.

Some area schools were closed early.

No word on any injuries.