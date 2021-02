TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are on scene following a shooting in the area of 120th Street and 3rd Avenue. Officials said a 40-year-old man was located at the scene and received treatment at a local hospital before being transported to Albany Medical Center.

Police are expected to be in the area for several hours.

If you were in the area and observed any activity, or if you have any other related information, please call detectives at (518) 270-4421