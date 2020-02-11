Police officer, suspect hospitalized after altercation on CDTA bus

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A suspect is in custody and a police officer has been hospitalized after an altercation on a CDTA bus near Colonie Center Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a man was riding a CDTA bus Tuesday when he began to urinate inside the bus. A police officer came onto the bus to stop the man and escort him off the bus. Police say when the office began to call for backup, the man attacked, punching the officer in the face and slamming his head against the side of the bus.

A nearby former police officer and another officer witnessed the fight and jumped on board the bus to help apprehend the suspect.

The officer and suspect were both hospitalized. The officer was conscious and alert. The suspect is in custody and was hospitalized with an arm injury.

Lieutenant Winn with Colonie Police says the suspect was under the influence of alcohol.