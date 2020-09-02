Police offer education on public services in Gloversville neighborhoods

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The new Neighborhood Engagement Unit of the Gloversville Police department is launching a door-to-door initiative starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

They’ll be in the neighborhoods around Mill Street, East Pine Street, and Burr Street to talk to residents about public services that are available. There will be door-to-door education and support stations set up in particular areas, like the Samco parking lot. Several local organizations are involved:

Rob Constantine Recovery Community and Outreach Center NARCAN and NARCAN training

HFM Prevention Council Youth programs, and drug, alcohol, and vaping prevention

Family Counseling Center School-based counselors for return to school

Fulmont Community Action WIC, head start, universal pre-K, energy services, utility assistance

North Main Street United Methodist Church Food pantries and lunch programs

Northbush Church Clothing assistance

Mental Health Association in Fulton and Montgomery Counties Child advocacy, clothing assistance, family support services, mentoring programs, and at-risk and trafficked youth

Planned Parenthood STI prevention, birth control, medical insurance, victim services, LGTBQ

I Can Breathe and I will Speak Inc. Citizens advocacy, parenting, mentoring

Fulton County Office for Aging and Youth Care management, NYConnects, senior transportation, nutrition, adult day care, health insurance

Gloversville Fire Department Smoke detectors, building codes, and the Neighborhood Quality Assurance program



Gloversville police say they’ll be joined by the Fulton County Probation Department and District Attorney’s Office to talk about residents’ concerns and suggestions about neighborhood safety.

