TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after an off-duty Troy officer shot and killed a man accused of stabbing a woman.
The incident took place on 17th Street in the City of Troy.
Police said a 25-year-old woman was being stabbed by a male assailant. An off-duty officer, who lived upstairs, shot the assailant. The assailant has died.
The woman who was stabbed is in critical condition.
An investigation is underway.
LATEST STORIES
- Police: Off-duty Troy officer fatally shoots man accused of stabbing woman
- Blue Lives Matter protest held in Saratoga Springs
- Record number of consumer financial protection complaints during pandemic
- Remembering Herman Cain: Lawmakers mourn former presidential candidate who died of coronavirus
- Local colleges announce quarantine plans for students from high risk areas