Police: Off-duty Troy officer fatally shoots man accused of stabbing woman

Troy police are investigating after they say an off-duty Troy officer fatally shot a man who was accused of stabbing a woman at a 17th Street residence on Thursday, July 30, 2020. (NEWS10)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after an off-duty Troy officer shot and killed a man accused of stabbing a woman.

The incident took place on 17th Street in the City of Troy.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was being stabbed by a male assailant. An off-duty officer, who lived upstairs, shot the assailant. The assailant has died.

The woman who was stabbed is in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.

