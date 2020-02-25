Interactive Radar

Police need help identifying individual in Halfmoon

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS) — Investigators and road patrollers ask anyone who can help identify the pictured individual to contact them with information.

Police are looking for the man in connection with an incident in Halfmoon on February 11.

Direct your information to Kim Whitacre.

