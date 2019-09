QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help identifying a person suspected of breaking into several homes in Queensbury and Glens Falls.

Police believe the suspect has broken into at least eight homes after dark and proceeded to steal money and jewelry.

If you may know who the person is, call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 743-2500 or the Glens Falls Police Department at (518) 761-3840.