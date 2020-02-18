Police need help finding missing teen from East Greenbush

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Rensselaer County are looking for leads in the recent disappearance of Alexander M. Sotomayor-Garcia, 17. Police do not believe the missing teen is in any danger.

Police say Alexander was seen last on Saturday, February 15, en route to an unknown location with his friends. He did not return home on Sunday as planned.

Alexander is 5 foot 6 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police encourage anyone with information about Alexander’s whereabouts to call the East Greenbush police department at (518) 479-2525.

