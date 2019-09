TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a motorcyclist was driving east on Spring Avenue when he collided with a school bus at the intersection of Spring and Pawling Avenues.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to the hospital.

Police say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Noo one else was injured in the crash.