Police: Moreau man broke in to plant a recording device

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Todd D. Derush, 39, of Moreau on several charges for hiding a recording device in someone’s bedroom.

According to police, Derush violated a protective order to break into the victim’s home and hide the device in a bedroom.

If convicted on all charges and counts, Derush could spend as much as 47 years in prison.

Derush’s charges include two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, and one charge each of second-degree unlawful surveillance, eavesdropping, and unlawful possession of eavesdropping devices. The burglary charges are C class felonies each carrying up to 15 years. The criminal contempt charges, unlawful surveillance, and eavesdropping are E class felonies carrying up to 4 years each.

Unlawful possession is an A class misdemeanor that could earn up to a year in prison.

