Police: Local men used stolen luxury vehicles in several robberies

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police arrested two men for several robberies in the area using stolen luxury vehicles.

Omari Williams, 24, and 22-year-old Tyreek James are facing several charges including robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say they’re the men who robbed a MetroPCS in Schenectady on August 19th. Police obtained video from the store that showed the men in a stolen Porsche 911.

On August 22, Schenectady Police located the men in that luxury vehicle on Watt Street and after a short chase took them into custody.

The same men were also charged earlier this month with a previous robbery in Schenectady.