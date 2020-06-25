Police: Man stabbed during altercation in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man is injured and another was arrested after a stabbing in Troy.
The stabbing took place around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 10th Street and Hoosick Street. Police said two men had an altercation, and one man stabbed the other.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury. The suspect was arrested and is in custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.
