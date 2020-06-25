Breaking News
Albany police responding to shooting, multiple shots fired calls

Police: Man stabbed during altercation in Troy

Local
Posted: / Updated:
troy police3_137820

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man is injured and another was arrested after a stabbing in Troy.

The stabbing took place around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 10th Street and Hoosick Street. Police said two men had an altercation, and one man stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury. The suspect was arrested and is in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak