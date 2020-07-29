Police: Man shot in the torso on Livingston Avenue in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in Albany.

The shooting took place on Livingston Avenue between Judson Street and Thornton Street.

Police said a 43-year-old man is being treated for gunshot wounds to the torso at Albany Medical Center. His injuries are non-life threatening.

