Police: Man shot in the torso on Livingston Avenue in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in Albany.
The shooting took place on Livingston Avenue between Judson Street and Thornton Street.
Police said a 43-year-old man is being treated for gunshot wounds to the torso at Albany Medical Center. His injuries are non-life threatening.
