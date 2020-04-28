Police: Man shot in legs in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating after a man walked into Albany Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his legs.
The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Erie Street.
After being shot, police said the 39-year-old man walked into the hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.
