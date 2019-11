ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back on Halloween night in Albany.

The shooting took place around 9:40 p.m. Thursday on Lexington Avenue near Sherman Street.

According to police, a 19-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.