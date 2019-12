JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a serious alcohol-fueled auto-pedestrian accident in the city of Johnstown.

The crash took place Saturday night in the area of North Comrie Avenue and Prindle Avenue. Micah Burch, 32, has been charged with DWI.

The 59-year-old male victim was crossing the street at the time of the accident. He is being treated at Albany Medical Center for serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.