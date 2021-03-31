Police: Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in the city of Albany Wednesday night.

A 68-year-old man was hit by a car around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Watervliet Avenue Extension between Everett Road and Watervliet Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they said the man was in the road with serious injuries.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the victim was walking across Watervliet Avenue Extension when he was hit by the car. The driver immediately stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Watervliet Avenue Extension from Everett Road to Watervliet Avenue is closed while crews remain at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.