Police: Man in Saratoga Springs may have attempted to lure child with puppy

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Saratoga Springs are warning residents about a man who may have attempted to lure a 12-year-old boy using a small puppy on Sunday.

Police say the boy was riding his bike in the area of Ludlow Street and Mitchell Street around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday when an older man tried to strike up a conversation, but did not approach. The man showed the small puppy he had with him to the boy and told him that he had more in his car.

The boy quickly went home and told his mom about the man. His mother called the police.

Police say the boy described the man as an older white male with average build, gray/black hair and no facial hair. He was wearing shorts and a short sleeve t-shirt with some red in the collar. The puppy was a brown chocolate lab approximately 4-6 weeks old with a red collar.

If you know the man or have seen him or his puppy, you should contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 518-584-1800.