Police: Man dies after fire in Mechanicville

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Mechanicville Police Department, a 67-year-old man died after a fire occurred in his home in Mechanicville.

On Wednesday, December 29, at around 8:40 p.m., a good samaritan was driving and noticed smoke coming from the downstairs of a residence at 4 Round Lake Ave in Mechanicville. The samaritan tried to alert occupants and then called 911.

Mechanicville Police and Fire arrived at the scene and forced their way into the home where they encountered heavy smoke and fire. Once in the home, they located an unconscious man who was in cardiac arrest. Fire extricated the man from the home and gave him CPR.

The victim, David W. Richards, 67, of 4 Round Lake Ave later died at Samaritan Hospital. He was the only occupant of the home.

The fire is still under investigation by Mechanicville Police and Fire Departments, and Saratoga County Fire Investigators

