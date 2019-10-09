Police: Man broke into cars in East Greenbush neighborhood

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Police have arrested a man they say broke into several cars in the area of Third Ave. Extension last week.

Police responded to the area of Governor’s Square and the adjoining neighborhoods on October 2 for reports of multiple car break-ins overnight. Residents said change, wallets and tools had been stolen from the cars.

Using multiple home security cameras, police were able to identify and arrest Jacob Ruth, 23, in connection with the thefts. Police searched Ruth’s home and say they found the stolen property as well as various drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Ruth was charged with criminal possession of stolen property. He is scheduled to reappear in East Greenbush Town Court at a later date.

Anyone else who thinks they may have been a victim of Ruth’s should contact the East Greenbush Police Department at 518-479-2525.