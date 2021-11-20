Police: Malta man arrested on multiple charges after Walmart theft investigation

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Malta has been arrested on multiple charges following an investigation into a larceny complaint at Walmart in Wilton. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Martin, 43, had several warrants out for his arrest at the time of the incident.

Police responded to Walmart on November 11 around 4 p.m. to reports of a larceny. After an investigation, Martin was arrested and charged with petit larceny and criminal contempt in the second degree, both misdemeanors.

During the investigation, police said they found that Martin had warrants out for his arrest in the Towns of Moreau and Saratoga Courts. In Moreau, Martin is accused of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree (misdemeanor), assault in the third degree misdemeanor), criminal contempt in the first degree (felony), and criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor) stemming from an incident in October.

In Saratoga, Martin was wanted for grand larceny in the fourth degree (felony) and is accused of stealing a motor vehicle from a Saratoga residence in July.

Martin was arraigned in Northumberland Justice Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional facility without bail.