Police make two arrests connected to July shots fired incident

Local
Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY POLICE_1558405314700.jpg.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police have made additional arrests in connection to a July call for shots fired on Quail Street.

Around 5:20 a.m. on July 17, police were called to the 200-block of Quail Street for reports of shots fired. Police said 33-year-old Jeffrey Everett, of Rensselaer, fired several rounds toward a group of people that were standing near the intersection of Jay Street.

He was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.

Police also arrested Lequan Germon, of Troy, in connection to the same incident. They said the 28-year-old parolee also fired several rounds toward a group standing on Quail Street. He was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

He was arraigned earlier in the month and remains at the Albany County Jail.

Latest Stories

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19