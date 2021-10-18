Police make two arrests connected to July shots fired incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police have made additional arrests in connection to a July call for shots fired on Quail Street.

Around 5:20 a.m. on July 17, police were called to the 200-block of Quail Street for reports of shots fired. Police said 33-year-old Jeffrey Everett, of Rensselaer, fired several rounds toward a group of people that were standing near the intersection of Jay Street.

He was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.

Police also arrested Lequan Germon, of Troy, in connection to the same incident. They said the 28-year-old parolee also fired several rounds toward a group standing on Quail Street. He was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

He was arraigned earlier in the month and remains at the Albany County Jail.