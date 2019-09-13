Police make fourth arrest in Hoosick Falls vandalism

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hoosick Falls police arrested the fourth person wanted in connection to vandalism throughout the village.

David Hunt, 19, of Middlebury, Conn., was arrested and charged with four felony counts of Criminal Mischief and nine misdemeanor counts of Criminal Mischief.

Police said he was one of four people who spray painted 15 cars in Hoosick Falls.

On September 9, police also arrested Evan McCart, 20, Parker Bellemare, 22, and Brett Bacon, 22, all of Hoosick Falls. They are also facing four felony counts of Criminal Mischief and nine misdemeanor counts of Criminal Mischief.

Hunt was arraigned and released on probation with the conditions of house arrest and drug testing.